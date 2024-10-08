Bethan Foster, an Usborne Partner and founder of Buzzard Books, is rallying her community to help bring the joy of reading to children in need this Christmas.
Based near Abergavenny, she has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of £1,000 to purchase books as gifts for children whose families rely on the Abergavenny Food Bank. So far, Bethan has raised £235, but she needs the community’s support to reach her goal.
With a deep-rooted passion for promoting literacy among young people, Bethan believes that every child deserves access to quality books.
“Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success,” she explains. Unfortunately, the decline in book ownership poses a significant challenge. While libraries exist, many families encounter barriers to accessing them, making ownership crucial. Research indicates that children with their own books are six times more likely to read above their expected level and three times more likely to enjoy reading for fun.
The current cost of living crisis has exacerbated the situation, with 64% of parents stating they have less to spend on books for their children. Alarmingly, only one in ten children eligible for free school meals owns a book. This stark reality drives Bethan's determination to help families using the food bank.
To make this initiative a success, Bethan will be donating all of her commission from sales, as well as the 10% of free books she receives from larger orders. Her aim is to secure at least 120 books, along with gift bags, for distribution starting in November.
With just over three weeks left to gather funds, Bethan is reaching out to local businesses and residents for donations of any amount.
Donating businesses will receive shout-outs on social media as a thank you. Every contribution helps, and sharing the fundraiser link with friends and family would also make a significant difference.
Join Bethan in her mission to ensure every child in Abergavenny receives a book this Christmas and experiences the joy of reading, by heading to https://www.gofundme.com/f/bools?attribution