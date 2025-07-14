The decline of the black poplar is largely due to the loss of its female trees. Historically, female black poplars were removed to prevent the spread of their distinctive fluffy seeds, drastically reducing the species’ ability to naturally regenerate. Changes to floodplains and waterways have also impacted seed germination, whilst the demand for timber has led to the loss of hundreds of trees. The introduction of hybrid poplars has further weakened the native population, with the species now at risk of disappearing from our countryside.