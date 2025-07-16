Breakdown specialist GEM Motoring Assist is urging anyone driving abroad this summer to prepare thoroughly for a safe, smooth and enjoyable journey. Different countries have different driving rules, and with new emission zone rules in place across many European cities, GEM is urging drivers to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary stress, fines or breakdowns.
Motoring in Europe can be an amazing experience, with a stunning variety of roads and landscapes, from the coastal highways of the Mediterranean to the mountain passes of the Alps. Exploring these spectacular locations by car offers the freedom to discover some ‘hidden gems’ at your own pace, while proper preparation plays a key part in ensuring a trouble-free trip, according to GEM.
GEM’s six-point checklist for driving abroad:
Documents - Ensure your driving licence, insurance and vehicle registration documents are valid and accepted in your destination country. Some countries may require an International Driving Permit (IDP), so double-check the requirements before you set off.
Equipment - Many countries require specific items such as high-visibility vests, warning triangles, spare bulbs and first aid kits. Motorhomes may need additional equipment such as fire extinguishers. Check your headlight settings; ensure lights are dipped in the opposite direction, or use deflectors once you’re abroad and the vehicle is being driven on the right.
Stickers - Your vehicle must display a UK sticker when driving in most European countries, replacing the GB sticker of old. Some cities require Crit’Air or other environmental badges to enter low emission zones. Check requirements for each country and city on your route.
Rules - Speed limits, drink-drive limits and mobile phone laws vary by country. GEM’s advice is always to put safety first: always use speeds that are both legal and safe; don’t drink and drive at all; never use a mobile phone while driving. Familiarise yourself with local traffic regulations and city-specific rules, especially for low emission or clean air zones.
Medication - If you are taking any prescription medicines, ensure you have enough for your journey – plus a contingency in case the trip is extended for any reason.
Tolls - Many European roads, bridges and tunnels require toll payments. By the end of this year, it’s estimated that 500 European cities and towns will operate some sort of low emissions zone1. Some zones demand registration, others require a visible sticker or vignette. Charges and vehicle standards can differ widely, so check in advance to avoid fines.
Vehicle - Before departure, inspect your tyres, brakes, lights, oil and coolant levels. Ensure your vehicle is ULEZ/LEZ compliant if you plan to enter city centres, as non-compliant vehicles may be fined or denied entry. Make sure you have travel insurance and overseas breakdown cover, as the cost of vehicle recovery, repair and repatriation while abroad will be significant.
Services in other countries differ from those in the UK; assistance in garages can take longer than you are used to. Have a translation app to help with local communication, especially if you experience vehicle trouble and need to understand what the repairing garage representative is telling you.
James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: "Preparation is the key to a trouble-free motoring holiday. That includes ensuring your vehicle is ready for the journey, and means you need to be familiar with new laws and emission zone rules.
“A bit of time spent doing your research and planning means you can then focus on enjoying your well-earned holiday with peace of mind."
"We want everyone to enjoy a safe, memorable trip this summer. A little extra planning now can save a lot of trouble later, ensuring you comply with the latest rules and keep your journey on track."
