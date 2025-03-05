FOLLOWING a strong performance in selection races in Austria in the season, Usk schoolgirl Lottie Williams has skied to success earning a place in the prestigious GB Children’s Ski Team.
In her first eligible year Lottie, who has just turned 13, competed for Team GB in Andorra in the Borrufa Trophy, in slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom categories.
The event is considered one of the key youth skiing events in the world and brings together selected skiers from thirty countries to compete.
Lottie and Team GB brought home the silver team medal, demonstrating the breadth of talent internationally within the GB pathway.
Lottie started her ski racing journey at the age of six years old, training with Pontypool Ski Racing at the famous local slope and is based in the Alps during much of the winter with Excel Race Academy based in the Tirol, Austria.
The young athlete has received support from the local charity the Roger Edwards Trust, and is part of the Wales Ski Team programme.
She is seeking sponsors to help her continue her journey – in what is perhaps not a traditional sport for the Welsh!
Local girl Lottie is hoping her determination and love for the sport will encourage more youngsters to get involved at their local dry ski slope.
Lottie is being closely followed by little brother Sonny.
At just nine years old he might be too young to reach team selection, but he achieved his own success with four out of four wins in the Nations’ Cup Super G races in January – topping the podium ahead of athletes from Austria, Romania and Slovakia.