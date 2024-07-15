At the end of May volunteer Susan Langford-Johnson walked the Camino Frances to raise money for the restoration of Plas Gunter Mansion. Starting in Garmarthe in France she walked through the Pyrenees and finished in Saint Joan Ortega in Spain. A distance of 172 miles / 276 km. To date she has raised over £1,600 There’s a chance to hear Susan talk about her experience, see her photographs and learn why she would 'do it again tomorrow' when she speaks about her pilgrimage on Friday, July 19 at 7pm in St Michael's Centre, Pen-y-pound. Entry is £5.50 and includes a glass of wine and a selection of cheese.
Earlier this year the Plas Gunter Mansion learned it had been awarded awarded a £222,340 development grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to kick start the project to conserve and transform the house into a fascinating visitor experience.
Plas Gunter Mansion Trust is receiving initial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop plans for a major project to renovate the 17th century town house located in Cross Street in Abergavenny, it has been announced.
Made possible by National Lottery players, the grant will allow the Trust to create detailed restoration plans, develop ideas, including events and activities, which engage more people in the heritage of Gunter Mansion whilst strengthening ties with the local community. It will also be used crucially, to seek over £600,000 of match funding to help deliver the overall vision.
By carrying out targeted preparation the Trust will make a full application for a Heritage Fund delivery grant of £2.7 million by December 2025.
If successful, the delivery grant will enable the full project to begin. This will include essential conservation work and the creation of an exhibition space. Physical work on the building is still over two years away, but eventually there will be a range of educational and social activities, including training for volunteers to act as guides for the exhibition, and the opportunity for an apprenticeship in traditional building crafts and conservation. At present it is anticipated that the refurbished building will re-open in 2027.