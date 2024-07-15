At the end of May volunteer Susan Langford-Johnson walked the Camino Frances to raise money for the restoration of Plas Gunter Mansion. Starting in Garmarthe in France she walked through the Pyrenees and finished in Saint Joan Ortega in Spain. A distance of 172 miles / 276 km. To date she has raised over £1,600 There’s a chance to hear Susan talk about her experience, see her photographs and learn why she would 'do it again tomorrow' when she speaks about her pilgrimage on Friday, July 19 at 7pm in St Michael's Centre, Pen-y-pound. Entry is £5.50 and includes a glass of wine and a selection of cheese.