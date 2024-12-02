HRH The Duchess of Gloucester was recently presented with an Ultra Long Service Medal in recognition of 50 years of service to the Order of St John and St John Ambulance Cymru.
The Duchess, who is Commandant-in-Chief of the Priory for Wales, received her medal at Kensington Palace, having supported the Priory and charity since 24th June 1974.
The Duchess was presented with the medal by Paul Griffiths, the Prior for Wales in the company of HRH The Duke of Gloucester, who is the Grand Prior of the Order of St John.
Paul Griffiths OBE KStJ JP DL, said: “It was an honour to be invited to meet with HRH The Duchess of Gloucester and to present her with a medal for her incredible support over the past 50 years.
“I also briefed her on the developments of St John Ambulance Cymru and we discussed the progress and future of the charity.
“The Duchess informed me that she is looking forward to meeting the volunteers and staff on her next visit to Wales.”