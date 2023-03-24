“The real savings to be made are on gas, which you can use less of as the days get longer and warmer. For most households, the majority of gas is used on heating, generally making up more than 80% of a home’s total bills according to our internal Loop user data. Research we conducted last spring also showed half of Loop users kept their heating on until the end of April. But those who turned their heating off earlier in the month, used 10% less gas overall than those that didn’t. A good example of where a conscious decision to make a change has a sustained impact.”