A community group has met to discuss whether it would be viable for it to purchase Baker Street Cinema, where ideas were mooted for fundraising and how to ensure films remain on-screen in Abergavenny.
The meeting saw at least 50 people who are interested in helping maintain the historic cinema meet for the first time after the suggestion of a community purchase on social media gathered hundreds of responses.
“The current owner is very keen to see Baker Street Cinema continue showing films long into the future,” she said.
“Having also spoken to the estate agent, they have said they would be open to helping secure a community purchase of the building.”
A further meeting is set to be held with a core team to consider how to purchase the building. Although interest is high, it is the Chronicle’s understanding that a formal offer is yet to be made by any party.
The business remains on the market with Christie and Co for £625,000.