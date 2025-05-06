Monmouthshire County Council intends to implement a temporary road closure on Llanover Road, Llanfair Kilgeddin, to allow BT to carry out essential works safely. The closure will take place on Monday, May 19 , between 9:30am and 3:30pm.
The affected section runs from the junction with Gethin Place to the junction with Highmead Road. While the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order allows the closure to remain in force for up to 18 months, the work is expected to be completed within the day.
A signed diversion will direct traffic via the B4598 and Highmead Road in both directions. Reasonable access will be maintained for residents living along the closed route.
Anyone who breaches the restrictions may be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.