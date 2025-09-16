Redwings Horse Sanctuary is asking the Government to reduce the maximum permitted noise level of fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels.
The horse welfare charity is publicly launching a petition tomorrow (Tuesday 16th September), with 50 days to go before Bonfire Night, and asking anyone who would like to see improved regulation of fireworks to sign.
At 10,000 signatures the Government is obliged to respond to a UK Government and Parliament petition, and at 100,000 to consider it for debate.
Redwings – which has visitor centres in Norfolk, Essex, Warwickshire and Angus, Scotland, as well as several other Sanctuary sites - has lost three of its own rescued residents in the past. Despite efforts to keep them safe, Redwings’ Cinders, Sprite and Percy died in incidents relating to fireworks being let off near the sanctuary.
The charity published a report into the findings of its Fireworks and Horses online survey earlier this month, which attracted 5,128 complete responses from people across the UK during five weeks in December 2024 and January 2025.
The survey was conducted as part of their Keep Horses in Mind campaign which aims to raise awareness of the danger posed to horses and other equines by fireworks and gather information to try to limit it.
In March last year they hosted a roundtable discussion to explore the viability of the Animal Welfare Act as a means of holding individuals to account in cases where fireworks are believed to have inadvertently led to the injury or death of an animal and produced a ground-breaking report into its findings.
They also co-hosted a drop in event for MPs alongside other members of the Firework Working Group and supported the delivery of a one-million-signature strong Change.org petition organised by fireworks campaigner Julie Doone.
Helen Whitelegg, Redwings' Campaigns and Policy Manager, said: “We know there is widespread support for calls to tighten fireworks regulations and we hope this is a positive way for people to make their voice heard and appeal to policymakers.
"Redwings is not alone in having lost much-loved horses to fireworks and the current lack of regulation also has far wider impacts, from pets, livestock and wildlife to people living with PTSD or sensory issues like autism. We fully appreciate that many people enjoy fireworks, but more balanced regulation is desperately needed.
“Research, including our own survey of over 5,000 UK horse owners, supports our belief that reducing the permitted noise levels for fireworks could help to achieve that balance.
“The sound of fireworks, more than the light, is believed to be the main issue for horses, which is perhaps no surprise as animals have more sensitive hearing than people and research suggests that horses’ ears amplify sounds by around 10- 20 decibels.
“We believe this reduction is a practical solution at a time when we know there are so many demands on government and local authority resources. We don’t want to spoil people’s traditional celebrations, but we do want far fewer animals and people to be at risk of distress, injury and even death when fireworks are let off."
To sign and share the petition please go to Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels - Petitions
To find out more about Redwings’ work on fireworks - including advice on preparing for fireworks season, a downloadable letter template for neighbours, and how to report an incident - please visit: www.redwings.org.uk/fireworks
