During the famous Abergavenny Food Festival this weekend, the Salvation Army will be open to the public with a display to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Salvation Army in Wales.
Running this Saturday and Sunday, September the 20th and 21st, visitors are invited to learn more about the history of the organisation and the work it does in the local community and further afield.
Castle Street United Reformed Church will be open from 10am to 4pm for a large knitted display celebrating the Salvation Army’s 150th anniversary in Wales.
There will also be a display of the chapel’s history for CADW Open Doors and charity stalls and displays. If fine, our garden will be open to relax in.
