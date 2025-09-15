Life in 1925 would have been very different to the experiences of people in the modern day, but there are some lucky enough to be able to tell the tale of the last century.
The case is no different in Abergavenny, where on Saturday September 13, the young at heart Pamela Price celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends as they reminisced about years gone by.
The Chronicle was invited to the party where Pam was joined by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren to mark the special occasion.
“I feel very good, I certainly don’t feel 100,” she said as music from decades past filled up the room at Pen y Pound Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
“I would love to think I will be able to see the little ones grow up and start school as well so I still have lots to look forward to in my life.”
This centenarian has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren who all took great pride in celebrating the grand achievement of receiving a birthday card from the King.
She moved to Abergavenny when she was 17 and many in the town will remember Pam from her time working in the canteen at King Henry VIII school, and she has remained active in the community throughout her 83 years spent living here.
“I remember moving into my house when it had just been built,” Pam recalled wistfully.
“My children all still come to visit me and being at home where I’m close to my family is where I am most happy.”
Pam said the key to a long, happy and healthy life is “healthy food, plenty of fruit and veg, and staying active by keeping in touch with friends and family.”
“The real secret to my long life is my fantastic family.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.