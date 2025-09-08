Historic Grade-I listed house, Llwyn Celyn on the outskirts of Abergavenny is taking part in Cadw Open Doors festival, offering a rare opportunity to explore the beautiful house in the Monmouthshire countryside, usually occupied by holidaymakers.
The house will open its doors on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21 between 10am and 4pm when Gill Jones and tutors from Rural Skills Centre will take over Threshing Barn to teach and demonstrate traditional willow weaving.
You can join a drop-in workshop over the weekend and learn simple weaving techniques to make a decorative piece, willow bird feeder or bread platter with guidance from experts. Weaving workshops are offered on a 'suggested donation' basis and all materials are provided.
Pre-booking is preferred via the Landmark Trust website: https://www.landmarktrust.org.uk/news-and-events/opendays/llwyn-celyn-open-day-2025/
General entry to the site is free, with drop-in weaving activities and information on the remarkable story of its rescue, from ruin to restoration.
Llwyn Celyn is a restored Grade I listed medieval farmhouse, around 15 minutes from Abergavenny. Explore the site, dive into its rich history and meet building restoration charity, the Landmark Trust who now care for it.
Llwyn Celyn, nestled in the Llanthony Valley near Abergavenny, is one of Wales’s finest surviving medieval hall houses. Built in 1420, just after Owain Glyndŵr’s revolt, it likely served as a prior’s residence linked to nearby Llanthony Priory. Remarkably, the house has barely changed since the late 17th century, preserving rare medieval features like its timber frame and stone structure.
For decades, it stood in disrepair, with water running through the building and emergency scaffolding holding it up. But a £4.2 million restoration led by the Landmark Trust brought it back from the brink. Now Grade I listed, Llwyn Celyn is not only a holiday let but also a living piece of history, open occasionally to the public and celebrated for its conservation success.
