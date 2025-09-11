JAMES Dean Bradfield and Nicky Wire performed acoustic versions of classic Manic Street Preachers tracks to a sell-out crowd at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre last night.
The pair were there to talk to music journalist Keith Cameron about the songs that have defined them and which are the subject of Cameron’s new book “168 Songs of Hatred and Failure: A History of the Manic Street Preachers.”
Yet where the Manics go, their guitars follow, and they delighted the audience by giving acoustic renditions of
some of their standout tracks.
If you want to know more, consider buying the book. If you didn’t manage to get tickets, check out these videos.
And well done to Book-ish for organising the event.
