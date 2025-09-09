FORMER Gwent Young People’s Theatre member Matthew Wodyatt will be leading the cast in the spectacular production of Fiddler on the Roof which arrives at the New Theatre in Cardiff in November.
Following a triumphant win for Best Musical Revival at this year’s Olivier Awards – as well as Best Set Design and Best Sound Design the celebrated revival, has captivated audiences and critics up and down the country on its UK tour.
Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.
