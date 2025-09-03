A former seamstress from Blaenavon who dedicates her life to bring happiness to those struggling with their mental health has been shortlisted for a top national award.
Mum-of-three Emma Allford, 47, will do anything to put a smile on the faces of the people she supports from introducing a daily afternoon tea trolley to arranging holidays to Blackpool and Butlins.
The activities coordinator started working at Cwmcelyn, in Blaina, in 2009, which is a specialist facility for people with complex health needs, including mental health issues.
“I’m still really shocked but over the moon,” she said upon finding out she has been nominated.
“My family are all proud of me. It doesn’t matter what happens on the night I’m just thrilled to have the recognition.”
“When you spend time with people on a daily basis and are able to put a smile on their faces, you can go home at night feeling like you’ve done a good job – that’s what it’s all about.”
The awards, sponsored by Meddyg Care and organised by care industry champions Care Forum Wales, pay tribute to the frontline heroes of social care.
The nominee, who is guaranteed to win a bronze, silver or gold award, said although the job isn’t easy, it is rewarding.
“Of course, there can be upsetting times when the residents are low and you feel for them, but at the same time you can change people’s lives simply by having a conversation and just taking the time to listen,” Emma said.
“You need good listening skills for this job, and lots of patience and empathy, I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else. This is my future.”
“Everything I do now is centred around ensuring the residents are happy and we are fulfilling what they want.”
“We’ve had residents in the past who wouldn’t go out into the community when they first came to us. We built up their confidence and then gradually began taking them out.
“One gentleman who hadn’t gone out for a long time wanted to visit the local pub and I helped develop his confidence and it was really rewarding to see. You see people starting to come out of their shells and that’s nice.”
Leanne Smith, Cwmcelyn’s service manager and Registered Mental Nurse (RMN), who nominated the social care worker for the award, said nothing was too much trouble for Emma when it came to making sure the residents were happy.
“She goes above and beyond, and because she’s so calm she gets the best out of the residents. They absolutely love her,” she said.
“She’s always smiling and yes, she’s only human and there are life stresses, but the residents would never know. She has worked in social care for many years and she’s still making her mark.”
Emma will pick up her award at a glittering awards ceremony to be held at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on Friday, October 17.
