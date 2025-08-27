Blaenavon's Heritage Railway, will be celebrating the age of steam at its annual steam gala which will see the railway welcoming two visiting steam engines from across the country from September 12-14.
These engines will join the resident fleet to run an intensive timetable with freight and passenger trains. Kids Go Free when tickets are bought in advance from the railway’s website at bhrailway.co.uk
“Our first guest engine, courtesy of the Bluebell Railway, is 153-year-old 'Fenchurch' originally built by the London Brighton and South Coast Railway working out of London on suburban services, a world away from the industrial heartland of Blaenavon,” said Alex Hinshelwood chair of the gala committee.
Dr Richard Beeching, infamous for the closure of the railways in the 1960s including the removal of the passenger services to Blaenavon (Low Level), was instrumental in saving this locomotive for the Bluebell Railway, also in the early 1960s.
This is believed to be the first time a locomotive from the 'Terrier' class has worked in South Wales in the long history of these diminutive locomotives. Its distinctive livery will make a sharp contrast in the industrial landscape of Blaenavon.
The weekend kicks off on Friday 12 September with the opening of the new second platform at Blaenavon High Level. This will entail a short ceremony before 153-year-old Fenchurch departs with the first passenger train since 4 May 1951.
“We are honoured to welcome long-time railway supporter Lynne Neagle MS to officially open and ‘call-in’ the first train to the platform in the presence of volunteers and passengers,” said Alex.
The weekend will continue with lots to do and see and the railway’s gift and model shop and tea rooms will be open. In addition to the railways attractions there will be a display of classic vehicles, face painting, childrens games, a beer tent and stalls for passengers to enjoy between train rides. On the Saturday afternoon there will also be a jazz band to the station at Furnace Sidings.
Tickets are on sale now via the railway’s website where there is a 10 per cent saving in advance of on the day prices and a special Kids Go Free offer!
The volunteer run heritage railway set within the Blaenavon World Heritage site was founded in 1983 by enthusiasts who wanted to preserve the Brynmawr to Pontypool line for future generations and has since grown and developed to welcome thousands of passengers every year.
Today volunteers at the railway operates steam and heritage diesel services on weekends and bank holidays throughout the spring and summer, allowing visitors to take a trip back in time through the heritage landscape.
The railway also runs on selected Wednesdays during the school summer holidays and has an exciting year-round programme of special events, including the popular Halloween Ghost Trains and Christmas Steam Santa Specials.
The main station at Furnace Sidings is located close to main roads, has ample free car and coach parking, together with refreshments, toilet, and gift-shopping facilities. Our friendly volunteers will always help you make the most of your visit.
