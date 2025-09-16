‘Newstead’ has been on a journey like no other. The locomotive was built in 1929 and endured a long term of service in the coal industry until 1972, when it was purchased by an avid collector by the name of Malcolm Saul. He saved it from scrap and built a shed around it to keep it safe.
There was concern that this piece of history had been lost forever before it was discovered ten years ago in the most unusual of places. The sisters at a convent in Hertfordshire could hardly believe their eyes when they found Newstead in a less than desirable condition.
From that moment on, the future was to look bright for the loco as it became one of two heritage engines that passed through Blaenavon High Level station, celebrating the opening of a second platform.
Representing the town over the weekend were representatives from Blaenavon Town Council, including the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Angela Lewis, Cllr Mike Wheeler, Community Wellbeing Development Officer, and Youth Representative, Daniel Morse.
“Blaenavon Town Council was incredibly proud to attend the official opening of the newly refurbished Platform Two at Blaenavon Heritage Railway on Friday,” they said.
“It was a true honour for them to travel on the first train to depart from Platform Two since 1941, a moment that will go down in local history!”
“A huge congratulations to everyone involved in this incredible project. Your passion, dedication, and commitment to preserving our heritage is a credit to the whole community.”
The other engine to pass through the station on Friday was a 153-year-old locomotive called Fenchurch, with both of them forming part of the railway’s collection over the weekend.
Blaenavon Heritage Railway is entirely volunteer-led, and was established in 1983. Since then, it has hosted steam and vintage diesel services on weekends and bank holidays for enthusiasts and visitors to enjoy.
The construction of platform 2 began over ten years ago, and the completion of the project was finally marked with the annual Steam Gala on the weekend of September 12, 13 and 14.
Newstead is now back home with its owners at North Norfolk Railway, while Fenchurch is due to head for home in Sheffield later this week.
In a statement, Blaenavon Heritage Railway hailed their weekend as a great success and said it was already looking forward to the 2026 season.
“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us over the three days, your support made it a truly special event,” a spokesperson said.
“Of course this event wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team of volunteers, each one dedicated their own time to ensure it was a success. We look forward to sharing what we have in store for 2026”
