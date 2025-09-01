Celebrated Blaenavon artist Tony Tribe unveils a new exhibition this September at the Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall. Running from September 2 to September 30, the show features a rich collection of landscapes, portraits, and still life works spanning Tribe’s career.
A graduate of Camberwell School of Arts, Tribe has taught art in London and South Wales, and his work has appeared in the Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions and private collections, including that of King Charles III.
Living in Blaenavon since with his wife Louella since 1990, Tribe draws inspiration from the local scenery and the exhibition also includes works by his former students
“I have painted throughout these years supported by part time teaching, twenty years of which was with Monmouth School,” Tribe says.
