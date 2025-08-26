THE Agatha Christie classic Death on the Nile will be sailing into Cardiff’s New Theatre in November with Mark Hadfield taking on the role of Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, Glynis Barber as Salome Otterbourne and Bob Barrett as Poirot’s trusted friend, Colonel Race.
The production reunites the team of writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.
Glynis Barber became a household name when she starred opposite Michael Brandon in the TV series Dempsey and Makepeace. More recent TV credits include series regulars Norma Crow in Hollyoaks, Gertrusha in NBC’s The Outpost and Glenda Mitchell in EastEnders.
Glynis said, “I couldn't be more excited to be returning to the stage and working with the brilliant team at Fiery Angel and director Lucy Bailey. This iconic play from Agatha Christie's phenomenal body of work keeps audiences on the edge of their seat and I can't wait to be part of a cast that will bring this gripping drama to theatres all over the UK and Ireland."
Bob Barrett is best known as Sacha Levy in the long-running Holby City, a role he played from 2010 to 2022. On film, he played George Bryan in John Madden’s Shakespeare in Love. On stage, he most recently appeared in the UK & Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and the UK Tour of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, both directed by Lucy Bailey.
Bob Barrett said, “To have the chance of being in one Agatha Christie tour, getting to work with the incomparable team of Lucy Bailey and Fiery Angel, was special. To get to be in three is a great privilege I shall never forget.”
