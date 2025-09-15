Fresh from their award-winning appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May, Bees for Development is ready to bring the buzz back home to Monmouthshire. Their Balcony Garden, “Making Life Better with Bees”, won silver-gilt and the prestigious People’s Choice Award and wowed audiences in London with its vibrant planting, upcycled materials, and unique beehives from across the world. The exhibit inspired thousands of visitors, proving that even the smallest spaces can play a part in protecting bees and biodiversity.