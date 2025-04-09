An intriguing two bedroom cottage for sale at auction is located in the heart of an area steeped in history.
The charming two-bedroom end terraced house which has a garden both at the front and to the rear is listed for sale at auction with a guide price of £85,000-plus.
Alternatively, number 77, Cwmynyscoy Road, Pontypool, which has had a solid history of being rented over many years could make a good buy to let or holiday home investment.
Sean Roper, who is selling the property on behalf of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This fascinating cottage has been let for several years and now requires upgrading, It’d make an ideal home or investment for buy to let or a holiday let.
“The two bedroom house with a bathroom, has some really wonderful features including an attractive stone fireplace and also the original stone staircase which has been retained as a delightful feature.
“The property, which has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested). is situated in a pleasant position close to local schools and access for Pontypool town centre.“
There is the entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor with landing and the two bedrooms above with gardens front and rear.
To be sold with vacant possession the cottage could attract a rental income of £750 pcm.
The cottage, along with ninety other properties, is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from noon on Tuesday, April 15 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 17