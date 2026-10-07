A local heart charity is celebrating the award of more than £19,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund Wales to support a new two-year project helping people in the Valleys stay healthy, active and independent while living with heart disease and related conditions.
The funding will help the North Gwent Cardiac Rehab charity reach more local people who are living with heart disease or have risk factors that increase their chances of developing cardiovascular disease.
Heart disease is currently one of the leading causes of death and disability in Blaenau Gwent. The county borough has the worst record in Wales for premature deaths from cardiovascular disease. However, there are simple steps people can take to reduce their risk and improve their heart health, with regular exercise being one of the most effective.
The charity runs a weekly programme of specialist cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes in Abergavenny, Usk and Monmouth as well as Abertillery, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Blaenavon.
Led by specially trained cardiac rehab exercise instructors, the classes provide a safe and supportive environment where people can exercise with confidence following a heart diagnosis. The one-hour circuit-style sessions are tailored to individual needs and help participants build fitness, improve strength and regain confidence, so they can live as full and active a life as possible.
As well as the physical benefits, the classes offer valuable peer support, giving members the opportunity to meet others facing similar challenges and helping to reduce feelings of isolation. Partners, friends, relatives and carers are also welcome to attend.
The National Lottery funding will be used to:
- Help raise awareness of the charity’s classes in local communities.
- Offer new members the chance to try classes at a reduced cost – just £3 per class for the first 8 x sessions instead of the usual £5 per class.
- Extend class sessions by an additional 30 minutes, giving members time to discuss heart-health topics with their instructor and enjoy a sociable cuppa.
Charity Chair Jacky Miles MBE, a former Heart Failure and Cardiac Rehab Nurse Consultant with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We know that the Valleys area faces significant challenges when it comes to heart health. The fact that Blaenau Gwent has the highest rate of premature cardiovascular deaths in Wales highlights just how important it is that local people can access support that helps them stay active and manage their condition.”
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“Regular cardiac rehabilitation exercise is one of the best things people can do for their heart health. This funding from The National Lottery Community Fund Wales will allow us to reach more people, remove some of the financial barriers to getting started, and provide additional opportunities for people to learn how they can take positive steps to improve their health and wellbeing.”
“We’re incredibly grateful to National Lottery players. Their support will help more people across the region live healthier, more independent lives and feel confident about the future.”
Current members say the exercise classes make a real difference to their health and wellbeing.
Abertillery member Molly Matthews joined following an angina diagnosis 18 years ago: “When you’ve suffered something with your heart you’re afraid to do anything – even have a little dance! But coming here and meeting other people in the same situation gave me the confidence to start living again. You could see everybody else exercising and they were fine and doing well, and that gave me the impetus to be happy again.”
Ebbw Vale member Alan Jones said the circuit-style classes, which include a range of exercises using modern gym equipment, helped him stay fit and flexible. “As well as my cardiac issue, I’ve had one hip replacement and am on a waiting list for the other. As you get older you tend to stiffen up, and I find doing the variety of exercises helps with my mobility as I’m moving all parts of my body.”
Blaenavon member Malcolm Bright, now in his 90s, started attending classes after a heart attack 26 years ago. “I keep coming because I enjoy it and I feel it does me good. We’re all Blaenavon people, so there’s a lot of talk and chatter across the table, as we say. We take the exercise seriously, but we enjoy the social side, too.”
The charity hopes that the project will encourage more local people to seek support, become more physically active and take practical steps to improve their heart health.
• For more information about the charity’s classes and how to join, go to cardiac-rehab.org.uk or call 07856 692148.
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