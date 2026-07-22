It was an afternoon of surprises at the 2026 Potato Growing Challenge Weigh-In at the Abergavenny Garden Centre on Saturday 11 July, with a 2½ year old from Usk bumping seasoned growers off the top spot to take the winner’s crown.
First-time entrant Mabel’s winning pot revealed a bumper harvest of fabulous-looking Charlotte potatoes, weighing in at whopping 2.076kg.
Sponsored by the garden centre, the annual Challenge is run as a fundraiser for the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare Charity, which provides ongoing community-based cardiac rehab exercise classes for people living with heart conditions.
Mabel’s Great Aunt Julie Evans, who’s partner Ken Willmer attends the Charity’s Monmouth class and paid for the little girl’s entry, said: “She really has done everything herself. We gave her the pot and seed potato after we entered the contest back in March and she planted it, and then made sure she came over to us at least once a week to water her pot.
“She’s quite a serious little girl, and she’s been very good at looking after her potato plant. We explained how covering the haulms with soil would help produce more potatoes, so she did all the earthing up as the plant grew, and it’s obviously paid off!”
Mabel’s nearest competitor in the Children’s class was Challenge regular Archie, aged 8, from Monmouth, with a very respectable 919g.
Mabel also trumped the adult entrants, beating even seasoned growers Tom and Barbara Anstey, who topped the leaderboard in the Adult Class with their 1.538kg haul.
Octogenarians Tom and Barbara, who tend an impressive veg plot at their home in Tregare, won the contest back in 2024 and have been taking part in the Challenge for the past five years. Second place in the Adult Class went to Madge Roger, with 1.105kg.
The winners all received National Garden Centre vouchers.
At the other end of the scale, the unofficial award for the smallest harvest went to Jo Wilkins, with just 20g. “I don’t know what I did wrong,” she said ruefully. “The plant itself was enormous – I mean taller than me, which seemed promising. But that obviously didn’t translate into potatoes!”
Now in its 6th year, the annual Challenge has also spawned a series of fun spin-off contests among entrants, with families and couples vying to outdo each other, and various community groups getting involved.
Llangattock CIW Primary School’s Year 6 children took top prize in their inter-class competition (225g), with Year 1 close behind on 204g. Year 1 also took the honours for growing the biggest spud – and the weeniest!
Abergavenny Beaver Colony’s Oak Lodge won their inter-lodge contest, with 493g, beating Elm and Yew Lodges, with 382g and 378g respectively.
And members of Crickhowell Bowls Club, represented by Anne Konieczny and Mal Smith, competed fiercely to outdo each other.
Charity Chair Jacky Miles MBE said: “It’s lovely seeing just how much enjoyment the Challenge brings to people – of all ages! Time and again we have people telling us how attached they’ve become to their potato plants, and it’s fun to see how competitive they get. Turning out the pots at the weigh-in is always a real surprise, too, and a bit like panning for gold: you never know what you will find!
“We’re hugely grateful to the Garden Centre for their continued sponsorship for the Challenge – and to this year’s entrants. Thanks to everyone’s support, the Challenge has raised almost £800 for our charity, which will help make sure we can continue delivering a weekly programme of classes across our region.”
• For further info about the charity, including the full class timetable and online self-referral form, go to cardiac-rehab.org.uk or call 07856 692148.
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