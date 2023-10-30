Local heart consultant, Dr. Nishat Siddiqi, will be talking at a free public information session at the Nevill Hall Hospital Education Centre on November 14.
Dr Siddiqi will be talking about the latest advances in cardiology and taking questions from the audience, providing an opportunity for people to learn more about cardiac research.
The event is being hosted by local heart support group, North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare charity and is aimed at anyone with a heart condition.
Following Dr Siddiqi’s talk, which is set to begin at 1:45pm, there will be a personal insight from charity member, Neil Dufty, who has a little-known condition called microvascular angina.
After the talks, there will be a break for festive refreshments, with a chance to meet members of the charity and find out more about the support available for heart patients in the community.
Charity chairperson, Jacky Miles MBE, a former cardiac nurse consultant, said the afternoon aims to give people with heart conditions a fresh perspective.
She said: “Being diagnosed with a heart problem can be very distressing and make people feel isolated and alone. But the good news is that treatments are improving all the time, and there is some excellent support locally.
“Hearing from others who have shared similar experiences can be very affirming and help patients release that they can still have a very good quality of life. So, whether you’ve had a heart attack, heart surgery, or have been diagnosed with a condition such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation or heart arrhythmia, we very much hope to see you.”
Partners and other family members are also welcome. Please note, numbers are limited. To secure your place, please book by calling Tony Lowery on 07856692148 or emailing [email protected].