The move to action follows a formal ballot of eligible RCM members in Wales* late last year on the offer of around a four per cent pay award for most midwives. An offer that has not been increased by the Welsh Government. In the ballot just over nine out of ten (95%) voted for industrial action short of a strike. A similar number (91%) voted for industrial action consisting of a strike on a turnout of 55.39% of eligible RCM Wales members. The RCM, along with other health unions is in discussions with the Welsh Government but as yet have not received an offer that would halt any industrial action.