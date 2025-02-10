A FURTHER four GP surgeries in Gwent supported by a controversial firm from England are to be handed back to the NHS.
A partnership by doctors J Ahmed and J Allinson and supported by a private firm, eHarley Street took over the running of several GP practices from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in early 2024.
But the partnership has been beset by problems and has had to rely on help from the health board after failing to pay locum doctors, suppliers and staff pension contributions. It also owes payments to HMRC.
Last week the partnership voluntarily resigned the contract to run the Brynmawr Medical Centre and returned it to the health board.
At the time board chief executive Nicola Prygodzicz said it had been monitoring complaints at the partnership’s management since October and it would place four other surgeries under enhanced monitoring.
It has now confirmed Blaenavon Medical Practice, Aberbeeg Medical Centre in Abertillery, Bryntirion Surgery in Bargoed and Tredegar Medical Practice have also been resigned by the partnership.
A health board spokesman said:“We are continuing to work closely with the staff at all the practices involved, as well as with the local communities they serve to ensure they receive good access to quality primary care services within their local areas. We want to thank these communities for their understanding and support as we transition these arrangements.
“The GP partnership remains in enhanced monitoring for the remaining practices they hold contracts for within the Health Board and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure primary care services are sustainable and meet the needs of our patients.”
The practice in Blaenavon will be managed by the board from March 1 .
At the board’s most recent meeting it said its monitoring hasn’t identified any patient safety concerns.