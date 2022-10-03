HCC’s Stoc+ scheme helps tackle sheep lung disease
A Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales project is giving vets practical on-farm mentoring sessions to diagnose and support Welsh farmers keen to tackle a debilitating sheep lung disease.
The Welsh Government and EU-funded Stoc+ programme seeks to bring farmers and vets together to use the latest science to ensure that Wales leads the way in promoting the best possible health and welfare of flocks and herds, which in turn helps both the environment and farmers’ businesses.
Ovine pulmonary adenocarcinoma (OPA) sometimes called ‘Jaagsiekte’ has potentially devastating consequences in sheep flocks. An infectious disease caused by a virus that affects the lungs, it can be transmitted between ewes through nose-to-nose contact.
Thanks to the development of ultrasound examination of sheep lungs by specialist trained vets, Stoc+ a flock and herd health management project working with Welsh farmers, has given vets the opportunity to upskill and share vital knowledge to tackle this disease. In addition to formal training sessions supported by HCC this year, there was an opportunity to offer mentoring to a vet practice.
Roger and Ceri Squire from Tylacoch Farm, Bettws in Bridgend recently invited experienced vet Rosie Gibson from Honddu Veterinary Practice to scan their flock with vet, Siân Fuller, from South Wales Farm Vets mentored during the farm visit.
“We have had three animals showing symptoms of OPA in the last few years,” explains farmer Ceri Squire who works in partnership with her husband Roger.
“So when we heard that Stoc+ could support us in bringing vets in, we were keen to get cracking. Offering our flock up to two vets, with an experienced vet mentoring the other was a win win situation for us.”
Vet, Rosie Gibson used her ultrasound diagnostic skills on the flock of over 200 at the Squire’s farm to check the sheep’s overall lung health. Giving second vet, Siân, on-hand advice and practical experience to recognise OPA problems will prove vital to her, as she progresses and further develops her skills.
During the visit one ewe showed some symptoms of OPA. The ewe was separated from the flock and sent for culling.
“We’ve made the decision following the advice from the vets on site, that we will now scan annually. We will also scan our two year old rams before the breeding sales commence and will also cull any lambs from any infected ewes, as evidence suggests close transmission from mother to lamb is high.
“It is a debilitating disease, and the sooner we omit it from our flock, the better is it for the welfare of our animals and the efficiency of our farm business.
Heather McCalman from Hybu Cig Cymru’s Stoc+ scheme said: “We’re pleased to see Stoc+ is enabling cross practice mentoring for vets in a specialist area like OPA. This disease can have a serious effect on farm businesses so eradicating it from the sheep flock is a positive step.
“Sharing knowledge from vets to farmers empowers farm businesses to tackle issues early, and year on year, ensures that any recurrence is dealt with swiftly.
Ceri Squire added: “I would like to thank Hybu Cig Cymru and its staff for the continued support and advice we’ve received. The information and the session helped clear some concerns we had about the disease. It caused us uncertainty but we will now be enable to adopt a proactive approach going forward, to not only identify OPA, but to hopefully, in the longer term eradicate it.”
HCC’s Stoc+ is one of three 5-year projects in the Red Meat Development Programme which is funded by the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.
