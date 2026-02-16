High precious metal prices were also noticeable elsewhere in the sale, for example when a 9 carat gold cigarette case made £4,900. In the jewellery section simple 9 carat gold items such as bracelets and necklaces were selling in the high hundreds. A 9 carat gold bracelet with heart clasp made £740 and a heavy 18 carat gold yellow and white gold wedding band made £940. Antique jewellery was also selling extremely well as it still remains very popular with collectors.