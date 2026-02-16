Smiths’ February antiques and collectables sale reached an impressive total on the first day of selling - with top price of the sale provided by a 2003 QEII gold commemorative coin set which made £6,700.
Many of the other coins performed far better than their estimated prices including a large box full of silver content 20th century shillings estimated at £1,200/£1,800 but which eventually sold for £2,800. In contrast a single collectable silver George III shilling dated 1787 in excellent condition sold for £120 against an £80/£120 estimate.
High precious metal prices were also noticeable elsewhere in the sale, for example when a 9 carat gold cigarette case made £4,900. In the jewellery section simple 9 carat gold items such as bracelets and necklaces were selling in the high hundreds. A 9 carat gold bracelet with heart clasp made £740 and a heavy 18 carat gold yellow and white gold wedding band made £940. Antique jewellery was also selling extremely well as it still remains very popular with collectors.
A Victorian garnet set Etruscan style necklace complete with its original fitted case made £1,750 and a Victorian diamond and pearl set Lily of the Valley brooch made £350. Antique costume jewellery was also selling way over estimate with several boxes of antique brooches selling for £200 or £300.
A collection of gentlemen’s wristwatches also saw plenty of interest with a vintage Cartier Tank watch making £1,900 and a classic Longines 9ct gold wristwatch making £1,500.
In a smaller than usual Ceramics and Glass section a rare William Moorcroft trial vase decorated with the Cornflower pattern on a cobalt blue ground sold for £600 against a £300/£500 estimate.
A complete suite of Stuart drinking glasses sold for £330 whilst a fun Murano glass ‘Aquarium Block’ with two fish swimming amongst reeds made £220.
In an exciting and dynamic silver section top price was taken by a large silver salver which made £1,350 whilst a beautiful silver fruit cutlery set with mother of pearl handles made a very surprising £800 against a £400/£600 estimate.
A fine quality silver gilt Regency sugar bowl with repousse decoration made £700 against similar expectations and a Victorian small silver christening mug sold for £400 against an estimate of £100/£150. Small silver collectables also sold very strongly with a Georgian vinaigrette making £150 and a silver egg form nutmeg grater making £130 despite damage.
In the furniture section an interesting Edwardian pitch pine scullery dresser sold for £450 whilst a large 19th century gilt framed mirror made £470 despite needing some substantial restoration.
The collectables section also sold vigorously with a set of blue glass chemists’ jars making £220 against a £100/£150 and a model gypsy caravan selling for three times its upper estimate at £170. A rare collection of bone, mother of pearl and shell gaming counters made £160 against expectations closer to £60/£80. Other interesting items which all performed well against estimate included antique
Turkish spiked dog collar, a collection of old baskets, fountain pens, walking sticks, decoy ducks, badges, rock records and two taxidermy boars heads. A novelty miniature enamel clock in the form of a French painted screen made £190 and a miniature enamel boudoir clock made £120 – both against estimates of £40/£60.
Smiths are now inviting entries for their March sale which includes a wide range of antiques and collectables including Ceramics, Furniture, Paintings, Watches and Collectables as well as a special section for Silver, Gold & Jewellery.
