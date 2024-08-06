Residents and visitors can now have their say on what exhibitions they want to see at the Shire Hall Museum.
MonLife Heritage is in the process of moving Monmouth Museum into the Shire Hall and is looking for which collections residents and visitors would like to see exhibited.
From the 1st of August 2024, an online survey will be available to gather feedback on themes and activities that would attract visitors to the museum.
Whether you've been before or have never visited, we want to create a museum full of history and activities for everyone. Shire Hall will be a modern and engaging museum based on community conversations to ensure that it is relevant and representative for all of our visitors.
It will bring local stories alive, as well as events and activities that all want to see and participate in.
To take part in the survey, please visit https://www.monlife.co.uk/heritage/the-shire-hall/shire-hall-consultation/