HABERDASHERS’ Monmouth School is inviting talented pupils to apply for its prestigious range of Scholarships for entry 2026, celebrating excellence across academics, sport, music, drama and the arts.
Reflecting the breadth of talent and diversity within its vibrant community, the school offers a comprehensive scholarship programme designed to nurture potential and inspire ambition. With world-class facilities, exceptional teaching and small class sizes, scholars at Haberdashers’ Monmouth thrive in an environment that celebrates individual achievement.
“Our scholarship programme exists to recognise genuine talent and intellectual curiosity,” said Rob Jones, Admissions Manager.
“We’re looking for pupils who not only demonstrate excellence, but who will make a positive contribution to the life of the school.”
Scholarships are available for pupils entering Year 7 (11+), Year 9 (13+) and Sixth Form (16+). Applications are now open, with assessment days taking place in the Spring Term 2026.
Deadlines
- October 31- Year 9
- November 14- Sixth Form
- January 9- Year 7
You can apply by families by downloading the full Scholarship Brochure found on the website or via the link. The brochure outlines eligibility, key dates, and details of each scholarship category. Applicants are asked to complete the relevant forms and provide references and supporting materials such as portfolios, audition pieces, or sports evidence as appropriate.
If you want to discuss the applications process or find more information, contact the Admissions Team on 01600 710433 or email: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.