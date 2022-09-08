Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner pays tribute to her Majesty the Queen
By Gina Robertson | Regional Editor |
Thursday 8th September 2022 6:07 pm
Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert (Gwent PCC )
Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, has paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.
He said: “Her Majesty the Queen served this country with dedication and devotion for more than 70 years and she will be greatly missed by the British public.
“We knew her, first and foremost, as a servant of the people. But she was also a mother, grandmother and great-grand mother and a friend.
“Today my thoughts are with the Her Majesty’s family and loved ones at this very sad time.
“I will be writing to send my condolences to the royal household and flags across the Gwent Police estate will be flown at half mast as a mark of respect.”
