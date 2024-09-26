POLICE seized an estimated £400,000 worth of class A drugs and made five arrests in early morning raids across Gwent on Tuesday (September 24).
Gwent Police officers carried out five warrants in Newport, Risca, Crosskeys and Cardiff, and five people were arrested:
• A 20-year-old man from Risca was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug (cannabis), conspiring to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and conspiring to supply a class A drug (cocaine)
• A 21-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply class A drug (cocaine) and conspiring to supply class B drug (cannabis)
• A 24-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply class B drug (cannabis) and conspiring to supply class A drug (cocaine)
• A 25-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and conspiring to supply a class A drug (cocaine)
• A 28-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and conspiring to supply a class A drug (cocaine).
A force spokesperson said: “They are all remain in custody at this time. We also seized a large amount of cash, class A drugs, class B drugs, two quad bikes, a knife and a car.”
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Preston, said: “Tuesday's activities are some of the many ways in which we are tackling serious and organised crime.
“We are committed to protecting those at risk from exploitation and making Gwent a hostile environment for those seeking to do harm.
“The majority of our residents are honest, law-abiding, and hard-working people. They deserve to be able to live and work in neighbourhoods that are safe and not overshadowed by those involved in such crimes.
“It is, and should always be all of us in the community against these criminals. The public have an important role to play in providing information that can assist us in dismantling county lines drugs lines and safeguarding vulnerable individuals.
“I would urge anyone with any information about drug dealing in the community to report it to us, so we can take action.”
Anyone with information, can report this through the Gwent Police website, direct message them on social media, or call 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
In an emergency, always call 999.