Gwent Police have released a 14 year old boy, two 15 year old boys and four 16 year old boys, all from the Pontypool area, following their arrest on Saturday May 6 on suspicion of violent disorder. They remain under investigation.
A boy from the Abergavenny area was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.
Following the arrests, a dispersal order was implemented in the area and a Section 60 notice for Monday May 8 to prevent further disorder.
In response to the dispersal order, Abergavenny Mayor and Town Councillor for Park Ward, Cllr Tony Konieczny said: "Abergavenny Town Council welcomes the intervention by Gwent Police to put in place a dispersal order to deal with issues of antisocial behaviour and violence in the Fairfield and Bailey Park.
"Officers attended and arrested 7 teenagers from the Pontypool area on suspicion of Violent Disorder. Rumour has gone round that there has been an acid attack and that some had machetes. This is completely unfounded and untrue.
"Whilst antisocial behaviour in all its forms is a blight on our community it is worth remembering that those who seek to damage and despoil, offer violence or bullying behaviour, and those disrupting the peace are a tiny proportion of our community."