A GROUP of family and friends of a Crickhowell nurse who passed away from cancer, have raised over £12,000 for MacMillan Nurses by completing the Three Peaks Challenge. Harry Summers decided to pay tribute to his mother Becky, by raising money for MacMillan Nurses, who were a massive support to his mother and their family throughout her fight with cancer.
Speaking on the charity, Harry said: “The care that MacMillan provide for patients and families is excellent and helped us as a family personally. I wanted to say thank you to them by raising some money for them to continue supporting others.”
The Three Peaks Challenge presented the perfect opportunity; beyond being a way to raise money for a fantastic cause, it allowed a large group of friends to come together and tick something off the bucket list.
Harry and sixteen of his friends officially decided to take on the Three Peaks Challenge back in May, which marked the beginning of fundraising.
Those taking part included: Harry Summers (25), Liam Jones (25), Connor Stephens (25), Lewis Tucker (25), Lewis Logan (25), Harry Purvis (25), Ben Scott (25), Ben Turner (25), Rory Bowkett (25), Tom Keane (25), Ewan Prosser (25), Kallum Groves (26), Gareth Meredith (27), Richard Roberts (26), Alex Wolfenden (25), Sam Curran (24) and Ben Sumpter (25).
In the build-up to the Challenge, the group would often prepare by walking up local mountains, from Pen-y-Fan to Sugarloaf; wearing their new boots in. “Connor had done the challenge before,” Harry shared “so he gave us a good indication of what we need to do and what was to come! For many of us, this was the biggest challenge we’ve undertaken – for sure!”
Finally, over August Bank Holiday (26-27th), the time had come to face the Three Peaks.
In just 24 hours the group took on the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales; a total driving distance of 462 miles in addition to walking 23 miles and ascending a total of over 10,000ft.
Harry described the experience as “tough”, highlighting the Scafell Pike, which they had to walk at 3am on very little sleep after a trek up Ben Nevis and long drive from Scotland to England. However, he also said it to be “one of the most enjoyable, unforgettable experiences.
“A memorable moment for me was waiting for Connor and Ben Sumpter to finish the race with just two minutes to go.... Watching them get to the bottom and completing the challenge in just under 24 hours!”
Beyond the group taking on the Challenge, they were supported by Harry’s father, three sisters and girlfriend – all of whom patiently waited at the bottom of Snowdon with some much-needed refreshments.
Meanwhile, other friends, family and partners waited at Crickhowell Rugby Club to celebrate their incredible achievement; a key moment for Harry, knowing that they had all successfully finished and completed the challenge for such a precious cause.
Harry and the group have not only smashed their goal by completing the Three Peaks Challenge, but also well surpassed their target of £7,500; raising a grand £12,449. The Just Giving page is still open to donations and can be accessed here.