THE Chronicle can confirm that the Abergavenny branch of Greggs remains open and is unaffected by the problems that have plagued its stores nationwide this morning.
Branches of the bakery chain across the UK have been forced to close or accept cash-only payments due to the same “technical difficulties” that Sainsbury’s, Tesco and McDonald’s have recently experienced.
Following a phone call from a concerned builder named Steve that he and his crew would have to forsake their usual mid-morning bacon butties, Lattes, and white chocolate cookies, the Chronicle took a stroll down to the Abergavenny store and was pleasantly pleased to find it was business as usual.
Now surely that calls for an order of steak bakes all around?