Green Man Festival has been awarded Gold Charter by the charity ‘Attitude is Everything’, for improving access to music for those with extra learning needs and disabilities.
The charity focuses on connecting disabled people with music and live event industries to improve access together. After previously being awarded a Silver charter, Green Man’s continued dedication to improving accessibility has been recognised as it is now a Gold charter event.
It is the first Welsh music festival to achieve Gold status. With a dedicated campsite close to the main arena, with dedicated showers, toilets, and a 24-hour covered charging point for power chair batteries, Green Man hopes to ensure that live music in the heart of Wales is accessible for all those who want to enjoy it.
Green Man has implemented initiatives such as:
· Erecting a new respite tent, for those who need a quiet space during the festival
· 2023 is the first year there will be a British Sign Language (BSL) provision for the Mountain stage headliners (the top three acts every day) as well as for Ceri Ann Arian’s performance
· There is BSL provision and captioning of Green Man’s live streamed Rising Stage final
· There will be an audio description of performing arts Ramshacklicious and Hijinx on the Saturday of the festival
· Hearing loops have been fitted in the Babbling Tongues and Cinedrome areas
· All performances across the Green Man site are 'relaxed performances' to help those with sensory needs
· Green Man has employed a dedicated access officer.
Fiona Stewart, Managing Director and owner of the Green Man festival, said of the Gold Charter award: “Green Man is a celebration of inclusivity and making it accessible and welcoming to everyone who wants to attend is something all of our team are invested in.
“Our motivation for creating Green Man is the joy people get out of the experience, and if we can do this in the Black Mountains and fields of the Bannau Brecheiog National Park then I hope this will encourage others across the country.”