Tickets for Green Man Festival 2025 have sold out in just 60 minutes.
Entering its 23rd year, tickets went on sale for the festival at 10am today and sold out by 11am.
Without announcing its line-up and 11 months prior to the festival, Green Man is the first festival in the UK to completely sell out.
The 25,000 capacity a day festival is set to return to Glanusk, near Crickhowell from August 14-17, 2025.
Fiona Stewart, Owner and Managing Director of Green Man, said: “A huge diolch - how wonderful you are! Thank you, your support means the world to us.
“We are so excited about the plans for Green Man 2025, and we can't wait to see your faces when you join us in the magical Black Mountains of Bannau Brycheiniog next August.”
Alongside the 10 music stages, guests are invited to explore the wonders of the world around us in Einstein's Garden, relax and rejuvenate in Nature Nurture and grab a pint in Green Man’s very own Welsh beer and cider festival at the Courtyard. With a dedicated children’s area, comedy and literature talks as well as performing arts, the 2025 edition will bring all of these back to the Bannau Brycheiniog.