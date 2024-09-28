Alongside the 10 music stages, guests are invited to explore the wonders of the world around us in Einstein's Garden, relax and rejuvenate in Nature Nurture and grab a pint in Green Man’s very own Welsh beer and cider festival at the Courtyard. With a dedicated children’s area, comedy and literature talks as well as performing arts, the 2025 edition will bring all of these back to the Bannau Brycheiniog.