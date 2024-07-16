Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, has announcing that the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal has been awarded Green Flag status by Keep Britain Tidy, as part of 736 miles of its canal and river navigations that have been awarded the prestigious status.
The nation’s canal charity has held all its existing miles of Green Flags, with waterways across England and Wales maintaining the standard required for the international quality mark for parks and green spaces. The Canal & River Trust is delighted to have held these Green Flags in the face of significant challenges, not least the extensive damage from successive storms and floods that impacted the 250-year-old network last winter.
The Green Flags further demonstrate the important role the 2,000-mile navigable canal network plays for local communities, bringing nature into the heart of the UK’s towns and cities and providing popular, accessible beauty spots across the country.
Richard Parry, chief executive at Canal & River Trust, said: “Our canals span 2,000 miles across England and Wales, and Green Flags have been awarded the length and breadth of the network, demonstrating the benefits these historic navigable waterways continue to bring to the 21st century. They offer free, accessible green space to millions of people across the country, provide vital homes for wildlife, and support the nation’s nature recovery, as well as being navigated, as they have been for centuries, by thousands of boats.
“These Green Flags are testament to our colleagues and volunteers who work hard to keep our canals clean and welcoming places for local communities and visitors. Caring for a 250-year-old canal network is a challenge, with our ageing waterways vulnerable to changing weather patterns, daily wear and tear, and perennial problems like litter and encroaching vegetation.
“We are redoubling our efforts to keep canals alive, working with funders, partners and our growing volunteer support. We have also started the dialogue with the new government about the role our network can play – in part illustrated by these Green Flags – to so many communities across the country.”
Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved on achieving the Canal & River Trust’s Green Flag Awards.
“The Canal & River Trust’s waterways provide vital green spaces for communities across England and Wales to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely, and provide important opportunities for users to improve their physical and mental health.
“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that these spaces maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement. It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.