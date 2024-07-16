Richard Parry, chief executive at Canal & River Trust, said: “Our canals span 2,000 miles across England and Wales, and Green Flags have been awarded the length and breadth of the network, demonstrating the benefits these historic navigable waterways continue to bring to the 21st century. They offer free, accessible green space to millions of people across the country, provide vital homes for wildlife, and support the nation’s nature recovery, as well as being navigated, as they have been for centuries, by thousands of boats.