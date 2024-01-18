Grants of up to £200 are available to community groups and projects involved in growing their own food.
Monmouthshire Food Partnership are offering grants to help new and existing food-growing activities this spring.
Support is available for projects. which open up access to fresh fruit and veg while connecting people to where their food comes from.
Grants can cover everything from buying seeds and compost to getting hold of the tools needed for a project.
Projects which could be eligible for the Monmouthshire Food Partnership grant funding include those which:
- Focus on growing food
- Have the potential to be long-term
- Are community led
- Bring people or organisations together
- Are climate and nature-friendly
- Encourage a positive attitude to diversity
The grants are open to not-for-profit groups and settings.
If you want to get growing with people from your neighbourhood and don’t have a group bank account, you can work with and apply for the grant through a not-for-profit group.
The closing date for applications is 19 February, 2024.