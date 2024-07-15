Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners – the international mark of a quality park or green space.
Goytre Community Garden has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.
The garden was established in 2015 and includes individual and communal growing spaces as well as being a place of haven of peace and tranquillity for people to enjoy.
Janet Robins, chair of the garden committee, shared her delight in the achievement, saying: “We are really proud to have been awarded this coveted status once again. It is testimony to the hard work and dedication of all members of the garden.”
Some 199 community managed green spaces across the country have met the high standards needed to receive the Green Flag Community Award.
Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “We’re thrilled to see a new record number of 199 community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers.
“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieved Green Flag Community status. Congratulations!”
A full list of award winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru