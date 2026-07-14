A PICTURESQUE pathway in the village of Govilon that was rendered inaccessible due to months of neglect has finally been cut by the council!
The path, situated at the top of the village on the end of Usk View and near the bend of Blaenavon Road, has been used for decades as a handy means to access the Mon and Brec canal without “going around the houses.”
The path also terminates at a drop curb and, as such, has historically provided disabled access to the canal.
However, this year it was, in the words of one Usk View resident, “Been left to rot and ruin!"
"I’ve never seen it so bad!” They explained.
Prior to it being cut on Monday, the resident told the Chronicle, “It's like a jungle. You’d need to be David Livingstone to get down there now. I appreciate the council is trying to help the bees, but what about helping the people who live here and pay their council tax?
"It’s unkempt and an eyesore. What message does it send to visitors? And how does it help promote the Mon and Brec canal?
“It was once a very handy walkway for people in wheelchairs, kids on bikes, and the old and less mobile to access the canal.
"Not now though. Particularly because there’s also a mound of earth that blocks the drop kerb leading to the canal.”
The resident added, “I’m all for biodiversity, but this is a bio-hazard.”
Since being notified about the state of the path, the council has taken action and the residents are thankful.
However, as one explained, “The back field behind the houses looks like it’s going the same way, mind.
“All the kids in the village would once gather there to play football, ride their bikes, have picnics and play. Now it’s so overgrown that no-one goes there, except the runners every Saturday morning who use a little path the council keep freshly mowed.
“Maybe the council could sort that out next?”
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