A Crickhowell taxi firm has quite literally gone the extra mile after driving to Brighton to collect a customer for a return journey to Powys.
Former Daily Star columnist and author Cathy Couzens (now Hollowell), booked Crickhowell Taxis to bring her back to her hometown for a book signing at independent bookshop Book-ish.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Cathy said she would not consider using any other company.
“I always use Crickhowell Taxis. I’ve known the family all my life and would not dream of using anyone else,” she said.
“I have travelled all over the world. Crickhowell Taxis is the best and there is no stress for me. I am never worried that they may not turn up. I book and don’t even remind them.”
Driver Aled Jones made the journey to the south coast before bringing Cathy back to Crickhowell.
He said: “It is very important to me and our company to provide a reliable, comfortable and efficient service for our clients, and it results in repeat business.
“Some of our customers have been with us for 20 to 30 years. We’re happy to go wherever the customer needs to go.”
Crickhowell Taxis has been operating since 1969 and offers long-distance journeys, including transfers to Heathrow and Gatwick airports, UK ports and major events.
Cathy returned to promote her memoir, Nana, Were You Famous?, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at her career as a British tabloid journalist, including encounters with celebrities, royalty and film festivals, as well as the story of meeting her husband on an aeroplane and marrying him two weeks later.
Cathy grew up in Crickhowell, where her family's business, Couzens the Chemist, traded from 1932 until 2000. Although she has lived in Houston, Texas, for 45 years, she still considers Crickhowell home.
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