Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has said it is experiencing a ‘prolonged period of high demand’ which has been elevated much more into the day and night.
Demand has jumped from 900 megalitres per day since June 21 to over 1,000 megalitres per day since last Thursday. To put that into context, normal demand for the time of year is roughly 850 megalitres. That means the equivalent of up to 352 pints per day needs to be found within the supply.
The company says it is responding to unprecedented levels of demand but is getting closer to the point where supplying water quickly enough to meet demand becomes increasingly challenging.
"Our teams are working around the clock, treating more water, moving supplies with tankers and fixing leaks. But we need customers' help too.”
"Small changes made by lots of people would make a big difference. By using water wisely, customers can help us keep water flowing and avoid the need for further measures if the hot weather continues."
Customers are being encouraged to make simple changes, including using a watering can instead of a sprinkler, letting lawns recover naturally, reusing water from paddling pools on your garden, use a jug to chill water in the fridge instead of running the tap until cool, and running washing machines and dishwashers with full loads.
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