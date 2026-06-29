Govilon motorists are advised to plan ahead next week as a section of Station Road is set to close temporarily for essential utility works.
Monmouthshire County Council has issued a traffic regulation order to safely undertake gas service works in the area. The closure will affect a 45-meter stretch of Station Road, starting from its junction with Pen Padrig.
The restrictions will come into operation on Monday, July 6, 2026. While the legal order can technically remain in force longer if required, council officials anticipate that the works will be completed promptly by Friday, July 10, 2026.
A signed diversionary route will be active throughout the week, directing traffic via Cwm Lane, School Lane, and Derwen Deg and vice versa. Residents with properties fronting the road have been assured that reasonable access to properties will be maintained during the duration of the closure.
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