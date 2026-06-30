A GARDEN centre has been given the go-ahead to expand its toilets which will result in in it having to relocate its ornamental carp pond.
Raglan Garden Centre has been granted planning permission for the extension on a paved area currently covered by a canopy. The single storey extension, with external walls finished in anthracite horizontal boarding with grey aluminium doors, will increase the current toilet provision at the centre and for its Sugar Loaf Restaurant.
The area is currently used for storing bags of plant compost as well as being the home to the ornamental fish pond which will be relocated.
Three trees will also be planted at the garden centre site as a biodiversity enhancement which forms a condition of the planning permission granted by Monmouthshire County Council.
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