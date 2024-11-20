New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
57 Bridge Street, at 55/57 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
And McDonalds Restaurant, at Iberis Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was also given a score of five on November 5.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.