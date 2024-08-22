New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Whole Earth at 10 White Swan Court, Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Wallhope Farm at 94 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: The Little Treat at 59a Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Pizza Pazza at 1 Beaufort Arms Court, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Market Street Fish & Chip Shop at Market Street Fish Shop, 13 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 1