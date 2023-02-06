New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Huntsman Hotel at The Huntsman, Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton; rated on January 9
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at 45 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Market Street Fish & Chip Shop at Market Street Fish Shop, 13 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: No 12 Fish & Chips at 12 Albion Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on January 19