New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Aroma Cafe at 15 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: The Little Treat at 59a Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Panevino at 28 Bridge Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Huntsman Hotel at The Huntsman, Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton; rated on January 9

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at 45 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Market Street Fish & Chip Shop at Market Street Fish Shop, 13 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: No 12 Fish & Chips at 12 Albion Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on January 19