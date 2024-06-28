A GIANT bee has been creating quite a buzz in Bailey Park, but don’t fret, it’s not real, it’s all part of a punchy new wall mural that has helped liven up the place where the swimming pool used to be.
Time was finally called on Abergavenny’s collective adventures in a big bath of chlorine and urine way back in 1996.
The waterless hole in the ground was subsequently filled in, and all that remained to remind the aquatic adventurers of yesteryear what once was, were a few grey and dismal looking walls.
Earlier this century, a group called Forgotten Abergavenny commissioned a mural in tribute to the place where so many nearly drowned as they dived headfirst into the big blue.
Yet no sooner had the last lick of paint been added to the mural than the elements and a general air of indifference set in.
The colour and life began to slowly fade from the wall and leave nothing but an ennui-inducing shade of grey scarred with bad graffiti.
Yet time, circumstance, and a local artist named Danielle Farrington have seen the wall transformed into a thing of wonder!
The maestro responsible for the giant hedgehog and ladybird that adorn other walled sections of the old pool has completely transformed the big wall with a little vision and elbow grease.
Writing on social media, Danielle explained, “It’s been a long week but the ‘big wall’ mural project is finally finished!
“It’s taken a long time to get to this point and it wouldn’t have been possible without Sandra at Abergavenny Town Council who has spent years trying to make this happen, thank you!”
She added, “And a massive thank-you to the wonderful tea at the Gwent Green Grid who funded it.
“This one is close to my heart and has been a real passion, so to see it come to life is amazing and a bit overwhelming.
“I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I’ve loved painting it.”